GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police and Lowell Police are asking for additional witnesses to come forward in a fatal shooting and crash from last week.

The incident happened at 7:09 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive.

As police arrived at the scene, they found Jose Quinones, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a juvenile at the scene last week. Because of the suspect’s age, police will not release their identity, but they charged the teen with second-degree murder.

Investigators said they are still piecing together what exactly occurred. Detectives are asking anyone that witnessed the sequence of events that led up to the shooting to please call.

Investigators are specifically looking to interview the driver of a white workstyle van, believed to be a Chevrolet, that was behind the white vehicle involved in the crash, both traveling north on Redbud Drive, just prior to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to call Sgt. Hoffman at the Lowell Police Department at 704-824-8540 or Detective Cogdill at the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.

Information leading to the arrest of involved parties can result in a reward up to $1,000, police said.