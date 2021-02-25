Police arrest south Charlotte salesman from profanity-laced video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An aggressive door-to-door salesman caught on camera using profanity, a racial slur and calling neighbors names was arrested Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Alfonso Bolden was arrested on Sedgemoor Lane and charged with misdemeanors for communicating threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Alfonso Bolden (courtesy of the Mecklenburg County Jail)

Earlier this week, neighbor Kari Ketner sent FOX 46 Ring video of the profanity-laced incident says she felt so disrespected and hurt because she says she was only trying to listen to the man and his sales pitch, but as soon as she turned him down, she says he lashed out at her.

Ketner says she was just in shock over the exchange and says she thinks he was selling reading material to help with kids.

“We got a card machine,” the man is heard saying. Ketner says she doesn’t want to buy any products, and that’s when he launches into the tirade.

“You don’t trust us, n*****s? You see me on the website you racist, b****?” he’s heard saying. “You saw me on the website, didn’t you?”

“What website?” Ketner asks.

“Shut up, b****. The NextDoor app” he responds.

Ketner said she felt the interaction was uncalled for.

“I could understand you being mad you’re being denied but just turn around and walk away,” she said. “You’re a salesperson, there’s no need to name call somebody and degrade them.”

Ketner told FOX 46 that she did file a police report.

Other neighbors in the Montclaire and Barclay downs neighborhoods nearby also complained on NextDoor saying similar incidents have happened to them.