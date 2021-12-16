Police: Arrest made in Salisbury shooting that seriously injured another person

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that seriously injured another person earlier this week, Salisbury Police announced.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Dec. 12, in the 700 block of Wilson Road, police said.

Detectives were able to obtain a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill on 44-year-old Tobby Latay Bradley.

Bradley was found at a home in Charlotte and was taken into custody. Police said Bradley was transferred back to Rowan County and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call Lt. Crews at 704-638-5333.