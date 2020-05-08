Police: Suspect in Huntersville 7-Eleven stabbing captured

Following a nearly two-hour extensive search, Huntersville Police arrested a suspect connected to a reported stabbing that seriously injured one person at a local 7-Eleven.

The incident happened at 11:51 a.m. Friday, May 8 at the 7-Eleven located on Sam Furr Road.

According to Huntersville police, one person was stabbed and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a white male with a beard, possibly wearing a yellow bandanna, black hoodie, and black pants.

Police said he was last seen traveling north towards Cornelius before being captured.