Police: 1 person seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been rushed to the hospital Monday evening with life-threatening injuries following a reported shooting, according to Medic.

The shooting happened at 5:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, along the eastbound lanes of W.T. Harris at Idlewild Road. As CMPD officers got to the scene, they located one person who had been shot.

The person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirm East W.T. Harris is temporarily closed between Idlewild Road and Independence Blvd. due to the active investigation.

CMPD is asking drivers to seek an alternate route for your commune home, if possible.

