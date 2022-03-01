CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured in a shooting involving two people in Concord Monday night, according to the Concord Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road sometime before 6:30 p.m. on February 28.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials confirmed. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities said investigators concluded their investigation and cleared the scene by 9:30 p.m.

Police did not release information about any potential arrests as a result of the incident but said there was no threat to the public.

