Pianist charged in stabbing death of South Carolina woman

Zachary David Hughes, 29, was arrested on the murder charge Wednesday, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

GREER, S.C. (AP) — A professional pianist has been charged with the killing of a South Carolina woman who was found stabbed to death in her home last month.

Investigators found physical evidence tying Hughes to the Oct. 13 murder of Christina Parcell at her Greer home, officials said.

Parcell, 41, died “due to multiple sharp force injuries,” Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans reported.

Police say they are still looking into how Hughes knew the victim and what the motive for the crime was. WSPA-TV reports Parcell worked as a technician at a veterinary hospital.

Lewis hinted that more charges could be coming and other people could be implicated in the ongoing “very unique” investigation.

“It was a very brutal crime scene, for sure,” the sheriff said at a Thursday news conference.

Hughes trained at The Juilliard School and had been performing the works of Beethoven in Greenville, according to his website.