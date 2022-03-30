GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives released photographs Wednesday of the vehicle a suspect was driving when two teenagers were shot in Gastonia on March 5, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were shot and injured at the intersection of E. Garrison Boulevard and S. Chestnut Street.

Officers found the two teens just after 1:10 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined the teens were inside a vehicle when they were shot by a suspect traveling in a burgundy-colored, four-door Chevrolet.

Investigators released the photos Wednesday in hopes that the public and help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call Detectives at 704-866-6069 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.