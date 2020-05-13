Sheriff: ‘Person of interest’ in custody after man found shot in head with crossbow

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A ‘person of interest’ who was being sought in connection to a violent assault Wednesday morning has been taken into custody, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Siegfred Albert Jackson, also known as “Ziggy,” was located on the back porch of a residence on Cape Hickory Road, about a half mile from the crime scene.

At 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 deputies had responded to Jackson’s residence on Hunterwood Drive in Hickory regarding a man who had been shot in the head with a crossbow. The victim was airlifted to a trauma center in serious condition.

Jackson was last seen leaving his home on foot with another person before he was taken into custody at 1:15 p.m., deputies said.

Although the crossbow was left at the scene, Jackson was considered to be “dangerous,” deputies said. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.