CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was grazed by a bullet early Wednesday morning during an armed robbery at a northeast Charlotte arcade, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The robbery happened at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Ploutos Arcade in the 6200 block of Old Sugar Creek Road, police said.

CMPD said three unknown suspects armed with firearms robbed the business while it was closing. The suspects shot at a person, grazing them.

This case remains active and ongoing.