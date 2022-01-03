People in West Charlotte neighborhood want to find ATV riders who destroyed holiday decorations

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — ATV riders zipping back and forth in the Lawing Pond neighborhood just after 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Video from a doorbell camera shows one driver running over holiday decorations.

Michael Watson, vice president of the homeowner’s association, says they have been dealing with ATVs in the area for a while, but now the property damage is increasing.

“We’ve brought it up in our homeowner association meetings,” added Watson. “And recently it’s been more and more of a problem with the vandalism.”

William Jefferies’ holiday display used to be a place where his nephews and other children took pictures, but the riders crushed his decorations as well.

“For them to come out and do this, there’s a lack of thinking somewhere,” says Jefferies. “They need to be held for what they did.”

There is also a worry that the riders will start terrorizing the neighborhood more and put others in danger.

“There could be kids walking the streets,” says Watson. “And excessive speed is an issue.”

It hasn’t reached that point yet, but some hope the riders are caught before it does.

“Pay for what they’ve done,” said Jefferies. “Whether it is juveniles or adults. Juveniles need to know that they can’t do peoples’ property that way because it wasn’t theirs.”

The Lawing Pond homeowner association is working with CMPD and hopes those involved are listening. There is also talk about installing street cameras and restarting the neighborhood watch program.

“You’re on notice. We will try to bring these people to accountability,” said Watson.