Pedestrian struck by pickup truck, injured in northeast Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was struck by a pickup truck and injured in northeast Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the driver of a white pickup truck hit the pedestrian around 9:10 p.m. at Reagan Drive and West Sugar Creek Road.

Authorities said the driver fled the scene without offering any assistance to the person or information.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, Medic confirmed. Their condition is unknown.

Anyone with information can contact CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.