Pedestrian killed after struck by a train in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person is dead following a pedestrian train crash near 28th and 29th Streets in Kannapolis.

The call came in around 8:09 p.m. Monday. The area is shut down for investigation. Details about the incident are still not entirely clear. The incident occurred along Norfolk Southern tracks.

Kannapolis Fire Department and Rowan County Resque Squad are investigating the incident. Norfolk Southern officials have been notified.

