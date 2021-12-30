Pedestrian dies on East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person is dead after a pedestrian accident on the 5200 block of East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte.
According to MEDIC, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about the accident were not immediately provided to FOX 46.
The person’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.