PD: Salisbury man found on front porch with gunshot wound

A Salisbury man is recovering after being found on a front porch of a home with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting victim at 1021 Old Plank Road. Derrick Brown, 25, was found outside the residence on the front porch with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Rowan Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect or if this was Brown’s residence where the incident occurred.

This remains an active and open investigation.

