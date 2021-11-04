Pawn shop owner shot during robbery, off-duty officer fires at suspect in Mount Pleasant, deputies say

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An off-duty officer fired shots at armed robbery suspects deputies said shot a pawn shop owner in Mount Pleasant Thursday morning, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies received a call from an off-duty sheriff’s office officer reporting an armed robbery at the Mount Pleasant Sporting Goods and Pawn Store on Franklin Street around 10:18 a.m. on Nov. 4.

The officer reported that he heard and witnessed two or more people enter the store. At least one of them shot the store in owner in an attempt to rob the business.

As the suspects exited the store, deputies said the off-duty officer used a personal weapon to return fire at them as they fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office said that all of the suspects are believed to be in custody.

The store owner was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the off-duty officer’s actions.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery and shooting of the store owner.

No additional has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.