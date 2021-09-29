Witnesses recount moment man shot another on Lynx Blue Line train

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Police cars surrounding the light rail tracks along Old Pineville Road near South Boulevard only tell part of the story of what happened early Wednesday morning.

That view is what many people saw, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a few inside a light rail train got a look at the reason why, though for many others waiting, they had no clue what was happening.

“We had stood there a long time waiting, so we went across the street, and the bus had a bunch of people that were late,” said Jackie, a frequent Lynx Blue Line passenger. “I asked what happened and they said they didn’t know.”

Jackie said she was one of those waiting for the train to arrive at the Scaleybark station around 5:30 a.m.

CMPD said that was around the time a man started attacking another man on the train. During the fight, police said the man being attacked pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the man attacking him.

The man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“It’s making me wonder if I should ride now,” said Jackie.

Police said there is reason to believe what happened on the train may have been a case of self-defense.

“The shooter…remained on scene and has been in full cooperation without officers and detectives,” a police spokesperson said.

Cases of violence along the light rail system are not unheard of. There have been reports of stabbings, and an incident in 2017 where a bullet hit a train car.

“People argue and stuff like that, but you never encounter someone shooting someone,” said Jackie.