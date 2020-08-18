Parked vehicle stolen from Huntersville gas station

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) –A man stole a vehicle parked outside the Fast Track Gas Station in Huntersville Saturday night, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. Smith at 704-464-5400.

Anonymous tips can also be made to the North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

A tip leading to the arrest of the man could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.