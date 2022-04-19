Doctors said the infant had a blood alcohol content well over four times the legal limit for an adult.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two parents in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia are facing murder charges in the death of a four-week-old infant that reportedly died with a large amount of alcohol in its system.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital on Wednesday, April 13 around 3:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive infant that was brought to the hospital by its parents.

Medical professionals told deputies that the circumstances surrounding the child’s condition “did not make sense” and that law enforcement should be involved.

The parents, 24-year-old Sydnei Moran Dunn and 25-year-old Marquis Simon Colvin, were questioned by investigators about the child. Dunn told detectives that she had consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and that the child must have gotten alcohol poisoning from her while she was breastfeeding.

She then told detectives that the child’s father, Colvin, put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. When the child was found unresponsive, she said that they took the baby to the hospital.

A search warrant was executed on the couple’s Hiram, Ga. basement apartment where investigators located evidence of the crime as well as a firearm. Colvin, a convicted felon, is not allowed to be close to or possess a gun.

On Thursday, April 14, hospital officials said the infant passed away because of its condition. Doctors said the infant had a blood alcohol content well over four times the legal limit for an adult.

Dunn was charged with felony malice murder, second degree felony murder, first degree felony cruelty to children, and misdemeanor reckless conduct. Colvin was charged with the same charges as Dunn with additional charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony parole violation.

Both Dunn and Colvin are being held in Paulding County Jail without bond, with more charges possibly pending.