MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who worked together to steal over $4,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Ulta store located at 2113 Matthews Township PKWY.

Staff informed Matthews Police that a woman had come into the store and shopped for several minutes, putting items in her basket, but then left her basket and walked out of the store.

Moments later, a man came into the store, located and picked up the basket, and left the store without paying for the items, which were reportedly valued at over $4,300.

“Please take a minute to watch the video of the suspects to see if you recognize either one of them,” Matthews Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Matthews Police at 704-841-6717.