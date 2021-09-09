Pair robbed at gunpoint outside of Rock Hill home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were robbed at gunpoint outside of a home in Rock Hill early Thursday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said a person was hooking a trailer onto their truck around 5 a.m. on Sept. 9 when a man approached with a gun and said, “Do not move.” The man grabbed the victim’s wallet, police said.

Authorities then said a woman walked out of the home toward the truck and was spotted by the suspect. He pointed the gun at her, demanding her purse.

He then fled on foot, police say.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40s, around 6-foot-tall, average build, and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.