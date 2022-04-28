CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Pageland woman is facing charges after authorities said she used her Power of Attorney over her spouse to get more than $10,000 for her own use, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Arrest warrants said that between March 2021 and August 2021, 38-year-old Sherika King “willfully exploited her spouse who was considered a “vulnerable adult” by state law.

Authorities accused her of using her authority to personally gain over $10,000.

King was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

She was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.