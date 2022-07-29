HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lenoir man is facing charges after deputies seized over 50 grams of meth and other drugs after a chase in Alexander County Thursday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies attempted to help Highway Patrol troopers with a traffic stop near NC 90 near Hiddenite Church Road when the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed.

The suspect fled down Old Mountain Road toward US 64 before taking a right onto westbound 64. Deputies and troopers boxed the vehicle in and caused it to stop, the sheriff’s office said.

Three patrol cars were reportedly hit and damaged.

The driver of the vehicle, 45-year-old Christopher Ronald Perkins of Lenoir, was taken into custody.

Deputies said they seized 53 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and Alprazolam pills from inside the vehicle.

Perkins was also reportedly wanted for failing to appear on numerous drug charges from Burke and Caldwell counties.

He was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with being served with additional warrants in Caldwell and Burke.

Perkins was issued a $540,000 secured bond. He was also charged by the Highway Patrol for fleeing to elude arrest and speeding violations.