RHODHISS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over 90 grams of methamphetamine and 24 grams of fentanyl were found after a Morganton man was pulled over in Rhodhiss Thursday afternoon, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson was stopped around 5:45 p.m. on Caldwell Street.

During the interaction with a Caldwell County deputy, authorities said a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K9 alerted to the smell of drugs coming from Sampson’s vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found around 91 grams of meth and 24 grams of fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

The drugs had a street value of $17,460, according to the N.C. State Drug Guidelines.

Sampson was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.