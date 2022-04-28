CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 130 grams of cocaine, marijuana and various other drugs were seized from the home of a Catawba man on Tuesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Tevin Wilfong on April 26.

During the search, investigators said they seized 131.78 grams of cocaine, 1.58 pounds of marijuana, $3,177 cash, a .45 caliber handgun, ten doses of Xanax, six doses of Clonazepam and two digital scales with cocaine.

Wilfong was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering Controlled Substances, Maintaining a Vehicle for the Purposes of Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering Controlled Substances, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, two counts of Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.