HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized over 1,000 grams of both fentanyl and methamphetamine from a Hiddenite home after a seven-month-long investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies, Taylorsville Police and agents with the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at the home of 46-year-old James Lee Weaver on Wednesday.

Law enforcement said 1,043 grams of fentanyl, 1,185 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia were seized from the home.

“This operation will greatly impact the distribution of narcotics in Alexander County, as well as surrounding counties,” said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Weaver was charged with Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony Trafficking Heroin, Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Xanax), Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone), Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance (Suboxone), and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was issued a $1 million secured bond.