Over 100 Xanax tablets, AR-style rifle seized in NC after suspects shoot through apartment wall, nearly hit person

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A shot fired into an apartment led to several arrests in High Point.

Officers responded to a call about vandalism around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the 200 block of Northpoint Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found out that someone had fired a shot from one apartment into another, almost hitting a person inside.

When officers couldn’t get anyone at the apartment to answer, they evacuated nearby apartments. They were given a search warrant in order to enter the first apartment and found drugs and weapons inside.

Officers say they found 1 AR-style rifle, 1 pistol, over 400 rounds of live ammunition, over 100 Xanax tables as well as mushrooms, marijuana and heroin.

Emily Mae Reinbold, 20, of High Point, Trevor Clinton Day, 20, of High Point, Susan Grace Shafer, 19, of Winston-Salem and Devon Lee Pulliam, 19, of Pfafftown, were all arrested in the apartment and charged.

Reinbold, Day and Pulliam were all charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Reinbold, Day and Shafer were charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substances and various other narcotics charges.

Pulliam had an additional warrant out of Forsyth County for first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.