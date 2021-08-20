‘Our fight against drugs.’ 19 people arrested on heroin, cocaine, and firearms charges in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nineteen people have been arrested on 51 warrants for various offenses, including drug distribution and possession, and firearm charges, Lancaster Police announced.

The multiple arrests follow a three month effort by the Lancaster Police Department’s Special Operations Unit to vigorously get drugs off the city streets.

Lancaster Police said all 19 arrests are the result of the sale of illegal drugs. The list of drugs include methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. There were 12 instances where these transactions happened near a park or school, deputies said.

“Our Special Operations Unit worked hard gathering intel to put each of these people behind bars,” Interim Chief Philip Hall said. “It is our hope that by arrested these 19 people, we have made a dent in the drug problem in Lancaster. We will continue looking into and arrested those that are dealing drugs in our city.”

Suspects Arrested