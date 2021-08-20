‘Our fight against drugs.’ 19 people arrested on heroin, cocaine, and firearms charges in Lancaster

Crime and Public Safety

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Nineteen people have been arrested on 51 warrants for various offenses, including drug distribution and possession, and firearm charges, Lancaster Police announced.

The multiple arrests follow a three month effort by the Lancaster Police Department’s Special Operations Unit to vigorously get drugs off the city streets.

Lancaster Police said all 19 arrests are the result of the sale of illegal drugs. The list of drugs include methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. There were 12 instances where these transactions happened near a park or school, deputies said.

“Our Special Operations Unit worked hard gathering intel to put each of these people behind bars,” Interim Chief Philip Hall said. “It is our hope that by arrested these 19 people, we have made a dent in the drug problem in Lancaster. We will continue looking into and arrested those that are dealing drugs in our city.”

Suspects Arrested

  • Dajaun Foster, 32, Distribution of methamphetamine 3rd offense or more ▪ Possession with intent to distribute near a park or school ▪ Possession of cocaine 2nd offense ▪ Possession of schedule IV 2nd offense ▪ Possession of less than one gram meth/cocaine base ▪ Possession ecstasy
  • Mark Nesbit, 56, ▪ Possession of crack cocaine
  • Brandon Cunningham, 39, Distribution of methamphetamine ▪ Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine near a park or school
  • Antonio McIlwain, 35, Distribution of methamphetamine ▪ Two counts possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine ▪ Two counts distribution near a park or school ▪ Possession with intent to distribute cocaine ▪ Furnishing contraband
  • Chiquita Boyd, 33, Distribution of crack cocaine ▪ Possession with intent to distribute near a park or school
  • Demarcus Stevens, 34, Distribution of methamphetamine 3rd or greater ▪ Distribution of heroin 3rd offense ▪ Possession with intent to distribute heroin near a park or school ▪ Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine near a park or school
  • George Curry, 41, Distribution of methamphetamine ▪ Distribution near a park or school
  • Tina Kennedy, 42, Possession of methamphetamine ▪ Possession of schedule II
  • Gary Carter, 44, Possession of methamphetamine ▪ Possession of schedule II ▪ Driving under suspension
  • Johnny Waters, 60, Distribution of crack cocaine ▪ Possession with intent to distribute cocaine near a park or school
  • Chris Stevens, 31, Distribution of heroin ▪ Possession with intent to distribute heroin near a park or school
  • Bishop Blackmon, 29, ▪ Possession of heroin 3rd
  • George Si Faile, 32, ▪ Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Jertavice Southers, 33, Possession with intent to distribute schedule I, II, III 2nd ▪ Possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime ▪ Unlawful carry of a pistol
  • Joann Marquez, 32, Possession with intent to distribute schedule II narcotic ▪ Unlawful carry of a firearm ▪ Operating uninsured
  • Glenda Piner, 42, ▪ Possession cocaine 3rd offense
  • Benjamin Hegler, 30, Two counts distribution of methamphetamine ▪ Two counts distribution methamphetamine near a park or school
  • Erric Wright, 49, ▪ Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Scott Duncan, 50, Two counts possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine 3rd offense ▪ Two counts possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine near a park or school

FOX 46 Charlotte

