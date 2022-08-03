MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Law enforcement officers conducted a “large-scale sex offender operation” around Union County late last month to ensure that convicted sex offenders in the area were in compliance with state laws, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said teams from UCSO, the U.S. Marshals Service and the NC Department of Public Safety conducted compliance checks on around 75 convicted sex offenders.

Out of the 75 offenders, authorities said 53 were in full compliance with their registration, residential and personal restrictions according to current general statutes in North Carolina.

Operation Simon Says (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Operation Simon Says (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Operation Simon Says (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Operation Simon Says (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Operation Simon Says (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

10 offenders were reportedly non-compliant, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives have obtained warrants for the individuals and some have been arrested, authorities said.

Officials said Julio Rojas, a convicted sex offender who was deported after his original criminal conviction, was arrested by ICE and will be federally charged for failing to register after illegally re-entering the United States several months ago.

Deputies said some of the offenders are facing additional criminal charges after drug and weapons violations were found during the compliance checks.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office considers the maintenance and supervision of the sex offender registry a vital task in the mission to keep Union County a safe place for our local families to live and work,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

The sheriff’s office said detectives also opened several new criminal investigations involving 10 more offenders which could lead to arrests in the future.

Authorities said it is a Class H felony for anyone to withhold information concerning an offender’s noncompliance from law enforcement.

“It is also a crime to harbor, conceal, or provide false information concerning a non-compliant sex offender to law enforcement,” a UCSO release said.

Anyone with information pertaining to a sex offender violation in Union County area are asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 704-283-3789, or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.