RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A recent arrest related to a Randolph County sex crimes investigation brings the total number of men charged up to four.

On April 13 and 14, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office participated in a multi-agency operation that they called Operation “I See You,” focusing on child pornography-related cyber-tips.

The joint operation included a combination of different officials from Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of other agencies like Homeland Security, other local sheriff’s departments and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office says.

The operation worked to analyze over 100 cyber tips and teams effectively closed 78 cyber tips. Four child/juvenile victims were identified during this operation.

Four people have been arrested and charged in Randolph County as a result of this investigation. Three were arrested shortly after the conclusion of the operation in mid-April, while a fourth suspect was arrested on Thursday.

Adam Joseph Albertson

Gerardo Jaimes Sandoval

Gerardo Jaimes Sandoval, 26, was charged with ten counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $120,000 bond.

Adam Joseph Albertson, 23, was charged with ten counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor for distributing material. He was given a $130,000 bond.

Jordan Ali Abukhalaf

John Willis Stanfield

Jordan Ali Abukhalaf, 26, was charged with ten counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor. He was given a $25,000 bond.

John Willis Stanfield was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor and given a $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be possible.