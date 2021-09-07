Operation Home Alone: 5 accused child predators arrested in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York County Sheriff’s Office has made five additional arrests as part of a months-long child exploitation sting in the area.

Investigators said the five new arrests come after further follow up investigation of the suspects that did not travel to perpetrate sexual crimes, but did commit criminal offenses online.

The charges include; first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual exploitation of a minor, and dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.

“Let this send a strong message to any child predator, if you hunt our children you will become the hunted,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The five charged are Jeffery Dennis Rape, 61, of Heath Springs, SC; Larry Donell Rogers, 67, of Greenville, SC; Matthew Ray Bolick, 53, of Charlotte, NC; Carl Lee Tayor, Jr., 48, of Hickory, NC; and Caleb Israel Strope, 21, of Indian Land, SC, the sheriff’s office said.

Carl Taylor, Jr., YCSO

Jeffery Rape, YCSO

Larry Rogers, YCSO

Matthew Bolick, YCSO

Caleb Strope, YCSO

The five arrests are in addition to the ten arrests made in April 2021, the YCSO said.

Back in March 2021, the York County Sheriff’s Office along with 13 other state and federal law enforcement agencies participated in an online child exploitation investigation called “Operation Home Alone.”

The operation took place at several different locations including an undisclosed residence. The York County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office which work together to track down, identify and prosecute those individuals who prey on children.

The investigation is now concluded, the YCSO said.