‘Operation Carving Crime’ in North Carolina nets 32 arrests for numerous drug crimes; 9 others still wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have arrested 32 people in a 5-month-long drug investigation in Robeson County, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office announced late Tuesday.
In addition, the sheriff’s office said in a news release that it is investigating more than 60 overdose deaths within its jurisdiction.
The arrests on Monday and Tuesday were a part of “Operation Carving Crime,” which targeted both street-level and major drug distributors across the county, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are continuing to search for nine other people linked to their investigation.
Unspecified amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills, suboxone strips and marijuana, along with firearms and cash, were seized during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
“The distribution of drugs has impacted many families in Robeson County,” Wilkins said in the news release. “Families have been victims of breaking and entering, larcenies, residences being shot into and an increased number of overdoses.
“The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies are committed to the fight against the selling of narcotics. Our citizens should not be prisoners of their homes due to drug dealers setting up narcotic distribution locations in their communities.”
The following people have been arrested and charged by authorities:
- Robert Brandon Barnes, 37, of Lumberton – Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Two (2) counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Kelly Nicole Lewis, 35, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/ Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Robert Dwayne Lewis, 31, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Darryl Williams, 45, of Parkton – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance, Possession/Distribution Precursor Chemical Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Brock Hunt, 29, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine
- Tyra Hunt, 39, of Lumberton – Felony Possession Cocaine, Felony Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Tommy Barnes, 35, of Maxton – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Terry Mason Clark, 30, of Fairmont Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Richard Brandon Haywood, 39, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Michelle Robinson, 37, of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Delivery Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Ryan Austin Townsend, 33, of Red Springs -Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Latoya Clark, 26, of Fairmont – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Frederick Cain, 24, of Lumberton – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Michael Locklear, 51 of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Mary Beth Cleveland, 39, of Rowland – Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and School Attendance Violation
- Stephanie Locklear, 53, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance
- Mickey Jeffries, 27, of Shannon – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Patrick Lowery, 28, of Red Springs – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Abuse
- Timothy Locklear, 44, of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Eric Ray Oxendine, 42, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Issac Carl Brewer, 42, of St. Pauls -Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Jasper Graham, 44, of Fairmont – Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Tyler Dimery, 27, of Rex – Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Karquita Simms, 38, of Fairmont -Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Laytonia Logan, 44, of Red Springs – Felony Possession of Cocaine
- Chase Timothy Locklear, 18, of Lumberton – Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Linnie Locklear, 28, of Red Springs – Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Terry Quinton Oxendine, 26, – Two (2) Counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Violation of a Domestic Violence Order
- Jimmy Lambert, 37 of Red Springs – Federal Indictment
- Brandon McMillian, 41, of Red Springs – Federal Indictment
- Paul Locklear, 36, of Red Springs – Federal Indictment
- Jordan Buckelew, 29, of Lumberton – Federal Indictment
The following individuals are still wanted by authorities:
- Amber Little, 45, of Lumberton -Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of a Scheduled VI Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Brandon Oxendine, 31, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Alexis Locklear, 26, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Heather Nicole Maynor ,30, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon
- Zachary Hunt, 29, of Pembroke – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Joshua Ray Oxendine, 31, of Rowland – Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Daniel Barnes, 26, of Lumberton – Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Raymond G. Locklear, 42, of Lumberton – Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Braxton Lee Taylor – Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations; the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency; and the Lumberton, Fairmont, Rowland police department assisting in the investigation, along with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Fugitive Task Force and the FBI.
