‘Operation Carving Crime’ in North Carolina nets 32 arrests for numerous drug crimes; 9 others still wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have arrested 32 people in a 5-month-long drug investigation in Robeson County, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office announced late Tuesday.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said in a news release that it is investigating more than 60 overdose deaths within its jurisdiction.

The arrests on Monday and Tuesday were a part of “Operation Carving Crime,” which targeted both street-level and major drug distributors across the county, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities are continuing to search for nine other people linked to their investigation.

Unspecified amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills, suboxone strips and marijuana, along with firearms and cash, were seized during the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

“The distribution of drugs has impacted many families in Robeson County,” Wilkins said in the news release. “Families have been victims of breaking and entering, larcenies, residences being shot into and an increased number of overdoses.

“The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies are committed to the fight against the selling of narcotics. Our citizens should not be prisoners of their homes due to drug dealers setting up narcotic distribution locations in their communities.”

The following people have been arrested and charged by authorities:

Robert Brandon Barnes, 37, of Lumberton – Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Two (2) counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kelly Nicole Lewis, 35, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/ Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Robert Dwayne Lewis, 31, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Two (2) Counts Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Darryl Williams, 45, of Parkton – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance, Possession/Distribution Precursor Chemical Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brock Hunt, 29, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine

Tyra Hunt, 39, of Lumberton – Felony Possession Cocaine, Felony Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Tommy Barnes, 35, of Maxton – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Terry Mason Clark, 30, of Fairmont Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Richard Brandon Haywood, 39, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance

Michelle Robinson, 37, of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Delivery Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Ryan Austin Townsend, 33, of Red Springs -Trafficking Opium/Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Latoya Clark, 26, of Fairmont – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Frederick Cain, 24, of Lumberton – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Locklear, 51 of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mary Beth Cleveland, 39, of Rowland – Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Maintaining a Drug Dwelling, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and School Attendance Violation

Stephanie Locklear, 53, of Lumberton – Two (2) Counts of Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance

Mickey Jeffries, 27, of Shannon – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Patrick Lowery, 28, of Red Springs – Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Child Abuse

Timothy Locklear, 44, of Lumberton – Possession with to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Eric Ray Oxendine, 42, of Lumberton – Possession with to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance

Issac Carl Brewer, 42, of St. Pauls -Possession with to Manufacture/ Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance

Jasper Graham, 44, of Fairmont – Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Tyler Dimery, 27, of Rex – Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Karquita Simms, 38, of Fairmont -Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Laytonia Logan, 44, of Red Springs – Felony Possession of Cocaine

Chase Timothy Locklear, 18, of Lumberton – Simple Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Linnie Locklear, 28, of Red Springs – Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Terry Quinton Oxendine, 26, – Two (2) Counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Violation of a Domestic Violence Order

Jimmy Lambert, 37 of Red Springs – Federal Indictment

Brandon McMillian, 41, of Red Springs – Federal Indictment

Paul Locklear, 36, of Red Springs – Federal Indictment

Jordan Buckelew, 29, of Lumberton – Federal Indictment

The following individuals are still wanted by authorities:

Amber Little, 45, of Lumberton -Felony Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of a Scheduled VI Controlled Substance and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Brandon Oxendine, 31, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alexis Locklear, 26, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Two (2) Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Opium/Heroin, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Heather Nicole Maynor ,30, of Pembroke – Two (2) Counts of Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession with Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Zachary Hunt, 29, of Pembroke – Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Joshua Ray Oxendine, 31, of Rowland – Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Daniel Barnes, 26, of Lumberton – Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Raymond G. Locklear, 42, of Lumberton – Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Braxton Lee Taylor – Two (2) Counts of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana and Two (2) Counts of Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations; the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agency; and the Lumberton, Fairmont, Rowland police department assisting in the investigation, along with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Fugitive Task Force and the FBI.