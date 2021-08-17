One teen arrested, another wanted for stealing ATV in Iredell County, deputies say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old is behind bars and a 19-year-old is wanted after they were accused of stealing an ATV early Friday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to the area of Coolbrook Road off of Linney’s Mill Road in northern Iredell County early on August 13 for a report of a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

Deputies spotted ATV tire tracks located near the crime scene that the owner said matched his vehicle. Authorities said they determined the vehicle had been pushed off the property and onto the road.

Deputies then found matching tracks at another location Coolbrook Road before they discovered the missing ATV.

Investigators interviewed people on the property the vehicle was found on and identified Jacob Hayes, 18, and William Suber, 19, as the suspects.

Hayes was arrested that same Friday and he was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of vehicle parts or accessories, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen property and misdemeanor resist a public officer.

Deputies said Suber still has not been found.

William Suber (ICSO)

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.