One shot in Mooresville home invasion

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person was shot during a home invasion in Mooresville Monday morning, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Police said the victim was woken up around 6:30 a.m. by a man knocking on the door at an apartment on Stonewood Drive. The person opened the door and struggled with the suspect.

During the struggle, the victim was shot in the arm, police said. The injury was not life-threatening.

MPD said the victim ran to the apartment manager’s office and waited for police.

Officers found that the victim’s apartment had been ransacked. The suspect fled the scene.

Mooresville Police said the incident did not appear to be a random breaking and entering. Police are interviewing the victim at the hospital.

