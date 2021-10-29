One person shot, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect captured in Chester County

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An “armed and dangerous” shooting suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot in Great Falls Friday morning, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Kenneth Craig after a search alongside the Great Falls Police Department.

Authorities had established a perimeter in the Canal Street area and a SLED helicopter was called to the scene to aid in the search.

Deputies said Craig was considered armed and dangerous. Residents in the area were told to lock their doors and report any sightings to 911 during the search.

Great Falls Schools were locked down as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.