One person shot, killed in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person was found shot dead Tuesday night in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of property damage on the 3900 block of Farmington Ridge Parkway around 10 p.m. on Oct. 5.

When they arrived, officers reportedly found an adult just down the street from the call suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide detectives responded to conduct the investigation.

No information about the victim or a potential suspect has been released.

CMPD said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.