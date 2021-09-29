One person shot, injured on light rail in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was shot and injured on a light rail train in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on a CATS Blue Line train near the 3700 block of South Boulevard.

One person was confirmed to have been shot. They were taken to the hospital.

Officials said detectives are speaking to the parties involved and are not searching for any additional suspects.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

