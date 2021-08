ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was shot and injured in a parking lot near a Rock Hill barbershop Tuesday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened near the 100 block of Allen Street.

One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were seen leaving in a black sedan, police said.

No more information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.