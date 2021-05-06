One person shot, injured in roadway shooting between drivers in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was injured in a shooting between two drivers on a roadway in Pineville Thursday morning, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Authorities said the incident happened at Park Road and NC 51 when shots were fired between two vehicles. One driver was struck by gunfire and was able to drive himself to the hospital.

According to Pineville Police, the two drivers started arguing with each other and one of them called 9-1-1. Following the call, they started shooting at each other. At least a dozen shots were fired between the two drivers, police said.

Police have identified the people involved and are still investigating if this incident was a “road rage” shooting or if the two people knew each other and it was sparked by something else.

The area around Park Road and NC 51 is closed while officers investigate the shooting.

Pineville Police the injured driver, who drove himself to the hospital, is undergoing surgery but should be OK. Police said they’re already talking to the other driver involved and are not looking for anyone else. Police are not calling the shooting a “road rage” incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.