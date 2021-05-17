One person shot in parking lot of Uptown Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the parking lot of a business in Uptown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:23 a.m. Monday near the Babylon Hookah Lounge near 500 North College Street.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

One person was shot in the parking lot and the building and several cars were shot into.

Medic said the person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injury is not known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.