One person shot in foot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was shot and injured in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting just before 10:40 a.m. Tuesday near Central Avenue and Wembley Drive where they found a person with a gunshot wound to their foot.

They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Medic.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD.