One person shot, killed on S Caldwell St near South End Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was shot and killed in a homicide near Charlotte’s South End neighborhood Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Caldwell Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

No other information was immediately available.

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD detectives at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

