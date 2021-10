(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after one person died in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to CMPD, the investigation is happening in the 2000 block of Vinton Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. FOX 46 Charlotte will continue to provide updates.