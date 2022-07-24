CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in an overnight west Charlotte homicide, according to CMPD.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m., Sunday, July 24, at the 3400 block of Queen City Drive near I-85.

Deputies say they responded to a person shot call, and upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

Medic rushed the patient to Atrium Main, where they were pronounced deceased around 2:00 a.m.

This is an active investigation, and there is no word of a suspect yet in the case.