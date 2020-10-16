CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 37-year-old man was shot dead near Uptown Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD said the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. near the sidewalk by the intersection of North College Street and East 12th Street.
Police said there are multiple cameras in the area and they are speaking to several eyewitnesses.
No other information has been released.
This is Charlotte’s 94th homicide in 2020, police confirmed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Indianapolis Colts say ‘several individuals’ have tested positive for the coronavirus
- Trump praises task force for killing suspect, says they did not want to arrest him
- Confederate monument in Lexington removed overnight
- Wet start to Friday gives way to cool, crisp, clear weekend weather
- One killed in early Friday morning shooting near Uptown