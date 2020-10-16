One killed in early Friday morning shooting near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 37-year-old man was shot dead near Uptown Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. near the sidewalk by the intersection of North College Street and East 12th Street.

Police said there are multiple cameras in the area and they are speaking to several eyewitnesses.

No other information has been released.

This is Charlotte’s 94th homicide in 2020, police confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

