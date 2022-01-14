One killed in 4-car crash on I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators with South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a four-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon on Interstate 77 southbound in York County around the 89 mile marker.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash occurred around 4:02 p.m. The driver of a 2007 Kia Arondo slowed for traffic, which led to a 2017 Izuzu Box Truck striking the Kia in the rear. After which, the Kia crashed into the back of a 2021 Chevrolet utility van and a 2005 BMW X1 sedan.

The driver of the Kia was killed in the crash. Investigators say the driver was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

None of the other drivers of the affected vehicles nor the passengers in the Chevy utility van were injured or transported. The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time, if any.