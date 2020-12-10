One dead, one injured in overnight north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed and another person was hospitalized after an early Thursday morning shooting in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said officers responded to a shooting just after 1 a.m. near the 1800 block of Prospect Drive where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

A little while later, a second victim showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD Homicide detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

