One dead in shooting in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person was killed in a shooting on Southwest Charlotte on Friday afternoon.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, investigators were called out to the 5900 block of Quercus Cove Court where one person was pronounced dead. Medic confirmed that the victim died from a gunshot wound.
Additional details about the shooting including possible suspects or a motive have not been immediately provided.
This is a developing story. FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
