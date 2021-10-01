One dead in shooting at South Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person is dead in a shooting on the 7700 block of Waterford Glen Loop in South Charlotte near Charlotte Catholic High School.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to CMPD for more information. At this time, CMPD is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Details about what led up to the shooting are still unclear. Additional details about the victim or any possible suspect were not provided to FOX 46.

Stay with FOX 46 Charlotte for updates.