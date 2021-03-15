One dead, 2 injured in early morning south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was shot dead and two others were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a call near the 7500 block of Kings Ridge Drive around 12:11 a.m. Monday.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. A second victim was also found and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said a third victim showed up to a hospital a short time later with non-life-threatening injuries.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.